It appears Danny Trejo is just as badass in real life as he is on screen, as the actor helped save a baby trapped in an overturned car Wednesday.

Trejo, known for his role as the tough guy Machete in various Robert Rodriguez films, was in Sylmar, Calif., when two cars collided, ABC7 first reported. One of the vehicles flipped onto its roof, trapping a baby that was inside and strapped into a car seat.

Trejo crawled into the wreckage from one side, he said later, but he couldn’t unbuckle the car seat from his angle. Another bystander, a young woman, got in from the other side of the vehicle and was able to undo the buckle, allowing Trejo to get the baby safely out of the car.

A reporter from ABC7 said afterward that Trejo distracted the boy until his grandmother was okay. The Los Angeles Fire Department said three people were transported to a hospital, but no life-threatening injuries were sustained.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, although Trejo said it looked like one of the drivers ran a red light.

“Pay attention,” Trejo said, in his advice to other drivers and parents. “And the only thing that saved that little kid was his car seat, honest to God.”

He also told the said that “everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else.”

Not only is @officialDannyT (Danny Trejo) one of the nicest actors, he’s also a #hero! He was right behind a crash in Sylmar and pulled a special needs baby out of an overturned car. He distracted the boy until grandma was OK. ♥️ —> https://t.co/tS2Za4bZVZ@ABC7 pic.twitter.com/U9iLzAkHkA — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 8, 2019

Trejo has had a long career, with appearances in films like From Dusk till Dawn and Con Air and television shows such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Blue Bloods. Most recently, he voiced the role of Boots in the live-action film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. He’s also a successful businessman, owning Los Angeles-area eateries like Trejo’s Tacos and Trejo’s Coffee & Donuts.

