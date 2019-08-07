Beyoncé Vogue portrait added to Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery's permanent collection

Beyoncé is taking another step towards becoming actual royalty, as her portrait will now be on display in the Smithsonian.

Her history-making Vogue cover will be added to Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery‘s permanent collection. Shot by photographer Tyler Mitchell, the image was the first cover shot by an African-American for the magazine back in September 2018. He is also the youngest photographer to shoot a Vogue cover at age 23.

Image zoom David M. Benett/WireImage

Mitchell shared the news on Twitter early on Wednesday. “A year ago today we broke the flood gates open,” he wrote. “Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection.”

A year ago today we broke the flood gates open Now I’m glad to share this picture is being acquired into the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery’s permanent collection pic.twitter.com/T97rHU9u8J — Tyler Mitchell (@Tyler_Mitchell_) August 6, 2019

The National Portrait Gallery is part of the Smithsonian Institution featuring thousands of important figures from scientists, politicians, athletes, stars, and more. And with Beyoncé’s addition to the gallery, it will now feature legit royalty, because of course.

There is no information yet on when the portrait will be exhibited to the public.

