Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss and wife reach divorce settlement, domestic violence claims dropped

Mike Fleiss has reached a settlement in his divorce from Laura Fleiss (née Kaeppeler).

After long negotiations, the pair reached a settlement that awards Laura $10 million and that leaves the parents with 50/50 physical and legal custody of their 4-year-old son, Benjamin, TMZ reported on Tuesday. Legal reps for Mike did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The Bachelor creator, 55, filed for divorce on July 10, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The TV mogul cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

About a week later, Laura, 31, filed for an emergency domestic violence restraining order, claiming that Mike physically attacked her and “demanded” she get an abortion over the July 4 weekend in Hawaii, according to her declaration obtained by The Blast.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros. previously told PEOPLE that the studio was “aware of these serious allegations, and are looking into them.”

In a declaration of his own, Mike denied her claims and requested primary custody of Ben.

“I have not hurt, attacked, or attempted to physically harm Laura or our child, Benjamin Fleiss ‘Ben,’ in any way,” Mike said in his declaration, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Laura, who is currently 11 weeks pregnant, dropped her domestic violence case as part of the divorce settlement, according to TMZ’s report.

In Mike’s declaration, he said that it was Laura who was the aggressor, not him, in an incident that occurred on July 6.

“Laura was the aggressor during the incident and physically attacked me. I tried to get away from her as she was chasing me and hitting me. I have security footage from our home that shows the incident, which the Court can review,” he alleged.

He continued to ask that the court deny Laura’s request for a restraining order, “because she was the perpetrator, not the victim,” and asked that Laura “immediately” return Ben to Los Angeles, because he did not know where he was.

The two had previously argued about whether or not to have a second child, because Laura wanted to have another, but Mike did not. Mike said in his declaration that Laura lied to him about her birth control in order to get pregnant.

Laura said in her own declaration that Mike “demanded” she get an abortion, and told her, “‘If you have an abortion, then we can just go back to the way we were.’“

The former Miss America winner went on to describe a violent interaction, claiming at the time that she took photos of injuries afterward showing “bruises on the inside of my arm, a scratch on my neck, and a large tear in the dress that I was wearing on July 6th, all of which were caused by Mike’s violent behavior on July 6th.”

Laura said in the declaration that she learned of Mike’s file for divorce “through the media,” while Mike said in his that he informed her, but she did not respond.

The two met in 2012 when Mike was a judge in the Miss America pageant she was competing in and were married in April 2014 in a ceremony officiated by Bachelor host Chris Harrison.

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

