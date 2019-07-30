Elizabeth Olsen engaged to musician Robbie Arnett, source says

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Elizabeth Olsen!

The Marvel actress, 30, is engaged to Milo Greene frontman Robbie Arnett after three years of dating, a source tells PEOPLE.

The couple made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017 when they attended the Gersh pre-Emmys party together where they were photographed.

The private pair were first romantically linked in March 2017 after they were spotted walking arm-in-arm in New York City. Arnett is the lead singer for Milo Greene, which formed in 2009.

The Avengers: Endgame actress was previously engaged to Narcos actor Boyd Holbrook, but they broke off their engagement in 2014 after three years of dating.

While Olsen is notoriously private about her personal life, the actress revealed she was open to becoming a mother in a 2017 interview with Modern Living as she spoke about renovating her home.

“I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid,’” she said at the time.

Olsen added, “I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

