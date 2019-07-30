Disney star Cameron Boyce's cause of death confirmed by Los Angeles coroner

Image zoom David Mendez/Young Hollywood/Getty Images

Nearly a month after actor Cameron Boyce was found dead in his North Hollywood, Calif. home, the late Disney star’s official cause of death has been revealed.

Cameron died of epilepsy on July 6, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed on Tuesday. He was 20.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined the cause of death for actor Cameron Boyce was sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” the coroner said in a statement.

“On July 8, an autopsy was performed, and the cause and manner of death were deferred.”

“After additional testing, the cause of death was determined to be sudden unexpected death in epilepsy.”

The star’s “manner of death was certified as natural,” the coroner concluded.

The news comes just two days after Cameron’s family honored him on social media by sharing heartfelt tributes to him.

His mother, Libby Boyce, shared one of her favorite photos of her late son on Instagram Saturday.

“My sunshine☀️,” she wrote alongside a photo of the actor embracing his mother with a wide smile for the camera.

Cameron’s father, Victor Boyce, revealed to fans and followers last week that his son had loved to play the guitar — posting an image of Cameron strumming the instrument.

His father also shared a heartfelt photo with Cameron when he was just a baby.

Following his death, his family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation. According to the foundation’s website, the “Cameron Boyce Foundation provides young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world. The Foundation was established in 2019 to honor Cameron’s legacy.

Victor and Libby said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that their son was the “rock” of their family and their “shooting star.”

”There are no words to describe how moved we are by the tremendous outpouring of love and support from our family, friends, and the world. Thank you, everyone, for encircling us with your love and respect of Cameron and concern for our family,” they said.

Cameron had appeared in films including Grown Ups, Grown Ups 2, Eagle Eye, as well as starring in the Disney Channel franchises Jessie and Descendants.

