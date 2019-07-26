Gabe Khouth, actor in ABC's Once Upon a Time, dies at 46

Image zoom Jack Rowand/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Gabe Khouth, an actor known for his work on ABC’s Once Upon a Time, has died. He was 46 years old.

Khouth suffered a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle in Port Moody, British Columbia, on July 23, and died at about 1:30 p.m. His brother, Sam Vincent, confirmed the actor’s death in a video on social media.

“He went out doing what he loved, and he’s at peace now,” Vincent said.

The Canadian actor played Sneezy, one of the Seven Dwarfs, on Once Upon a Time, and also appeared on Supernatural, iZombie, and Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, among other titles.

Once Upon a Time co-creator Adam Horowitz and star Emilie de Ravin posted tributes to Khouth on social media, along with actor Peter Kelamis. “Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning,” Horowitz wrote. “But more importantly, he was our friend.”

“Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face. My deepest condolences to his Family and friends,” wrote Kelamis.

“You were so sweet, kind & caring to me,” de Ravin wrote on Instagram. “I’ll have a beautiful memory of whenever we would talk, you were always so genuine & always could make me smile. I will miss you dearly friend.”

