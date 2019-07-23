Lance Bass says he came out to Britney Spears on her wedding night to help her stop crying

Lance Bass may have officially come out in 2006, but the former *NSYNC singer says he actually told Britney Spears that he was gay two years before going public.

The 40-year-old made the revelation during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, telling the host that Spears became one of the first few people to know about his sexuality following her extremely short-lived first marriage to Jason Alexander back in January 2004.

“It was the night that she got married the first time in Vegas to Jason. So I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening. And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing,” Bass said of Spears’ first marriage, which was annulled just 55 hours later. “And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset.”

“And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn’t stop crying, so I was like, ‘I’m gay,’” Bass continued. “And it made her stop crying… She chuckled.”

Bass would eventually come out as gay in a 2006 PEOPLE cover story, but admitted to sleeping with women prior — and even revealed that he had joined the ‘mile high club’ with a female during his time in the popular boy band.

“It was on a BBJ — a Boeing Business Jet — because it has a bed!” Bass of the experience. “It was with a woman. I know. Breaking news! Breaking news!”

“I was doing it and doing it and doing it well,” Bass said of having sex with women while a part of *NYSNC. “Doing what we had to do to survive.”

Bass recently officiated Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding last month, with the two reality star lovebirds playing *NSYNC during the wedding reception.

“I was just surprised that they actually knew the dance to ‘Bye Bye Bye,’” Bass said, referring to the group’s 2000 hit. “So I was very impressed.”

Bass is currently married to husband Michael Turchin, with the couple currently seeking their first child through surrogacy.