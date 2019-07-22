David Hedison, actor in Another World and two James Bond movies, dies at 92

Image zoom Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Actor David Hedison has died at the age of 92, according to PEOPLE.

Hedison starred as scientist André Delambre in the classic 1958 horror film The Fly and later appeared in two James Bond movies, playing CIA operative Felix Leiter in 1973’s To Live and Let Die and then reprising the role in 1989’s License to Kill. His other credits include the TV shows Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, and the daytime soap operas Another World and The Young and the Restless.

The actor died July 18 in Los Angeles with “his loving daughters Alexandra and Serena by his side,” according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father,” his family said. “He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefitted from his warm and generous heart.”

In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations be made to The Actor’s Fund.

Related content: