Mariah Carey 'couldn't be happier' Sam Smith dreams about her

Could there be a collaboration between Sam Smith and Mariah Carey brewing? Fans of the pair certainly hope so!

The London-born singer recently shared a story via Twitter about a dream he had that featured the pop superstar and she responded on Sunday in the best way possible.

“I had the best dream last night. I was at a Mariah Carey album launch with all my friends and she dedicated ‘A no no’ to me! Ugh! Dreams! Woke up in such a good mood @MariahCarey,” he wrote.

I had the best dream last night. I was at a Mariah Carey album launch with all my friends and she dedicated ‘A no no’ to me! Ugh! Dreams! Woke up in such a good mood @MariahCarey — Sam Smith (@samsmith) July 21, 2019

Carey appeared overjoyed by his reveal, replying, “So.. am I the answer to “How do you sleep?” I LOVE the song and I couldn’t be happier than to be starring in your dreams, dahhling! @samsmith”

So.. am I the answer to "How do you sleep?" 😜 I LOVE the song and I couldn't be happier than to be starring in your dreams, dahhling! ❤️❤️❤️@samsmith https://t.co/8DqQKx9mNa — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 21, 2019

Smith commented on the post with multiple crying emojis and wrote, “thank you gorgeous xx I hope to see you soon!”

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank you gorgeous xx I hope to see you soon! — Sam Smith (@samsmith) July 21, 2019

The exchange made fans go wild with ideas of a future collaboration between the pair. With multiple tweets saying, “Duet please!” and “OMG collab.” Another fan added, “They say dreams come true, hint hint, we need a collab.”

Smith is currently promoting “How Do You Sleep?,” which he dropped on Friday. Watch the music video for the release below.

