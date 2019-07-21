Keanu Reeves leaves touching message on family's yard sign during Bill & Ted Face the Music shoot

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves is making dreams come true while filming Bill & Ted Face the Music in Lousiana. The star was on his way to the film’s set when he noticed a lawn sign welcoming him to town.

Reeves leaped out of the car, grabbed the sign, which read “You’re Breathtaking,” and proceeded to sign it. The touching moment was all documented by the highly anticipated sequel’s writer Ed Solomon.

So yesterday this sign was out on a lawn on the way to set. Keanu jumped out of the car and did this. pic.twitter.com/OI1bQJ1nfy — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 18, 2019

Reeves then spent some time chatting with the family. Stacey Hunt couldn’t be happier about the exchange, telling CNN, “What you read about him being such a great person with a great heart is true. At least that’s what I think from my few minutes with him.”

For the record, her 16-year-old son Ethan claims responsibility for having the bright idea to post the note that eventually caught the actor’s attention.

The “You’re Breathtaking” phrase was born from Reeves’ recent appearance at the E3 expo where he surprised fans to announce his participation in the new video game “Cyberpunk 2077.” While on stage, he described the experience as “breathtaking.” In response, a fan yelled back “You’re Breathtaking,” and now it’s become his “thing.”

Residents of New Orleans should remain vigilant, as you never know where Keanu will pop-up next.

The follow up to 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure is set to hit theaters on August 21, 2020.

