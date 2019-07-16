YouTube star Ray Diaz charged after allegedly sexually abusing and beating teen girl

Image zoom Arnold Turner/Getty Images

After several online allegations went viral, a YouTube celebrity was arrested last week and charged with sexual assault, PEOPLE confirms. Ray Diaz, 33, was arrested at 5 a.m on Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed on Twitter that Diaz was arrested by detectives with the Robbery-Homicide Division Special Assault Section. Because Diaz was in San Diego at the time of his arrest, the San Diego Police Department helped apprehend him.

Police have not revealed details of Diaz’s alleged crime, and online court records do not include the full complaint against him. An LAPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that more information should be released “at a future time.”

The arrest came just days after a teenager publicly alleged he had abused her.

According to CBS News, the 17-year-old girl recently gave an interview in which she claimed that she had been dating the 33-year-old Diaz for more than a year. CBS Los Angeles reports that the girl posted clips to her social media that allegedly depict Diaz being verbally and physically abusive. PEOPLE has viewed some of the clips.

“I was just so scared always because he would yell at me always,” the teen alleged in the interview. “It was my fault if somebody would ever have any suspicions that him and I were dating. He would yell at me for hours.”

But in a YouTube video, Diaz responded to the allegations, saying that he and the girl were both acting in the clips that she posted. “It’s something you learn in acting class,” he said. “It’s just screaming and yelling, and I do this before every single audition with [the alleged victim] just to get the juice flowing, get the emotions flowing.”

He also said that he had left town because of all the “drama.”

The new videos have captured the attention of the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The LAPD is aware of several social media posts related to a social media personality, alleging physical abuse and sexual relations with a minor,” the department tweeted on the day before the arrest. “We take these allegations seriously. Currently, the Department has directed a group of investigators to look into these allegations.”

A self-described “entrepreneur,” Diaz has more than 300,000 YouTube subscribers and 3 million Instagram followers. He is also known for his role in Hulu’s East Los High.

Diaz has been released on $500,000 bond. Court documents do not list an attorney authorized to speak on his behalf, and he did not immediately return PEOPLE’s messages for comment.