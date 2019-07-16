Image zoom Sarah Hyland/Instagram

Who needs a rose when you have a ring? Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged!

Hyland, 28, and Adams, 35, announced the happy news on Tuesday on Instagram.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams,” Hyland captioned a slideshow of photos, which show Adams getting down on one knee while on a beach.

In the first photo, Hyland can be seen with her hand covering her mouth as Adams pops the question.

After obviously saying “yes,” the soon-to-be married couple shared a sweet kiss.

Adams shared a video of the precious moment and photos of them toasting to their new chapter.

The Modern Family actress and Bachelorette alum first flirted on Twitter in 2016, but didn’t get together until the fall of 2017.

Hyland had been vocal about her not-so-secret crush on the podcast host since his time vying for JoJo Fletcher‘s heart on season 12 of The Bachelorette in 2016. (Adams later confirmed he first met Hyland through social media.)

After surprising fans by dressing up in a couple’s Stranger Things costume for Halloween in 2017, they spent time together in his home base of Nashville and hers in Los Angeles, documenting their adventures on Snapchat and Instagram. He even planned a week-long birthday celebration for Hyland that included a rendezvous at Disneyland. In December 2017, they selected and decorated their first Christmas tree together. And they’ve been living together since August 2018, when Adams moved to L.A.

“The big concern was I have a big dog and she has two dogs and how that was going to work out,” he told PEOPLE.

Luckily, their precious pets get along. “Everything’s kind of settled down,” he added.

Hyland told PEOPLE that moving in together “brought us closer.”

“I don’t think it’s been long enough to discover pet peeves with each other,” she said. “I think we’re in the honeymoon phase of living together. It’s good that nothing is already starting, because then I think that would be a bad sign.”

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in October 2018.

“It’s been really weirdly normal,” Adams told PEOPLE of their relationship. “That question gets asked a lot because you expect the answer to be like, it’s crazy because it’s in the spotlight, but for whatever reason, it’s been really nice and normal and wonderful.”

He’s also fiercely defended his girlfriend against online trolls, clapping back at haters criticizing her glasses and weight.

Hyland previously dated Shadowhunters actor Dominic Sherwood, and Adams sparked romance rumors with close friend Danielle Maltby on their season of Bachelor in Paradise after wooing JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette.

