Woody Harrelson had the time of his life at Wimbledon, and the internet is here for it

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah won the Grand Slam in men’s doubles at Wimbledon on Saturday, although perhaps the most memorable part of the match was the reactions of a certain celebrity spectator.

Woody Harrelson was in the crowd and he wore his emotions on his sleeve during the intense game, which saw French player Nicolas Mahut get hit with the ball below the belt. A Twitter user posted a video of the painful moment, which included the commentator noting Woody’s shocked face.

This is the most gruesome and violent tennis match I've seen in decades of watching the sport, and this is the least of it pic.twitter.com/zs6eAQkYAA — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) July 13, 2019

Another user, whose Twitter account has now been aptly renamed “#1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian,” recorded the Zombieland actor’s many activities and facial expressions throughout the match. He managed to capture Harrelson being denied returning to his seat, his joy at being allowed back (while adorning a previously unseen hat), as well as him aggressively licking around his own mouth.

HE’S BACK BABAYYYY pic.twitter.com/pby95he2c6 — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

can someone check on woody pic.twitter.com/LFunpC0pNj — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Commenters also kept the audience informed about Harrelson’s whereabouts and beverage consumption, even joking that “We need to get him another glass of wine as well.”

Of course, Twitter had fun with the actor’s obvious enjoyment of the game. “Funniest part of this match is announcers keeping track of how many glasses of wine Woody Harrelson has had (keep showing him in the stands every time he gets a drink),” Scott Shaffer tweeted.

Funniest part of this match is announcers keeping track of how many glasses of wine Woody Harrelson has had (keep showing him in the stands every time he gets a drink). pic.twitter.com/UigZPl1EyM — Scott Shaffer (@ScottSha4) July 13, 2019

“I don’t watch Tennis I watch Woody Harrelson watching Tennis,” another fan tweeted.

Even Arrow star Stephen Amell expressed his enthusiasm for Harrelson’s performance.

“I’ve been watching Wimbledon since very early this morning and I’m still watching for Woody Harrelson,” Amell wrote.

This isn’t the first (or last) time Harrelson has given us internet gold. In 2013, the actor made headlines when he connected the dots on camera that his Hunger Games costar Liam Hemsworth’s brother was none other than Chris Hemsworth.

We hope that Harrelson keeps being himself and never changes.

