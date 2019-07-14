Sofia Carson calls Descendants 3 costar Cameron Boyce 'our angel' in touching tribute

Image zoom Eike Schroter/Disney Channel via Getty

The young cast of Descendants 3 is still coping with the loss of their friend and costar Cameron Boyce. Sofia Carson shared her feelings about the death of the young actor, who passed away suddenly on July 6 due to an epileptic seizure.

“To our angel, There are not enough words. There will never be enough words. I couldn’t bring myself to do this because doing this makes it real,” Carson posted on Instagram on Saturday with a black and white photo of Boyce.

“Letting you go is not something I know how to do,” she added. “And I just can’t fathom living in a world without you. I love you, Cam. And I will love you. Forever.”

Carson and Boyce starred in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants for a total of three films, with the final installment set to debut on the network on August 2. Carson portrays Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen and Boyce plays Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.

The red carpet premiere celebration set for July 22 was canceled on Thursday, with the cable network opting to donate funds to the Thirst Project — a charity that was “deeply committed to.” The tv film will be dedicated to his memory, with the permission of his family.

Boyce was only 20-years-old when he died.

