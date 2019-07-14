Beyoncé and Meghan Markle embrace at The Lion King premiere in London

Image zoom

Two forms of royalty collided as Queen B and The Duchess met for the first time.

Beyoncé and Meghan Markle were introduced during the premiere of The Lion King in London’s Leicester Square on Sunday, where they embraced and chatted as their husbands Prince Harry and Jay Z also enjoyed one another’s company.

The “Crazy in Love” singer, who voices the character of Nala in the new Disney film, was beaming with excitement over meeting the royal. This marks the first time the former actress hits the red carpet as a royal, just two and a half months after giving birth to her first child Archie.

Images of the pair’s big night, which also included an encounter with Elton John, were shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.

The Daily Mail‘s royal correspondent Rebecca English captured video of the exchange.

Lots of baby chat between Harry and Meghan and Beyonce and Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/qvLtonqSMy — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

Disney celebrated the release of the film based on the 1994 animated film, by launching a global conservation campaign called Protect the Pride — which counts The Royal Foundation as a partner. The initiative serves to help protect African lions, who are in danger of disappearing due to poaching. Harry and Megan are passionate supporters of conservation, especially in Africa where the couple spent a lot of time during their courtship.

The first-time parents will head to Southern Africa this fall with baby Archie in tow for a two-week tour —their first as a family of three.

See more images of the two power couples meeting below.

