Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner kills viral Bottle Cap Challenge with hilarious video

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

No one can “win” the internet, but someone can definitely win a viral video challenge … by ending it for good. And despite being on her honeymoon, Sophie Turner is determined to stop the Bottle Cap Challenge by any means necessary. Even if that means posting a video to her Instagram story of her frowning, jet-lagged on a plane and totally over it.

Someone (presumably her new husband Joe Jonas) helped Turner shoot a video from her seat on an airplane where she hilariously destroys the viral Bottle Cap Challenge, in which people try to remove bottle caps by kicking them. Mariah Carey chose to use her voice instead. Stars like Jason Statham, John Mayer, and Jonas-Turner wedding videographer and music producer/DJ Diplo have all attempted the feat on social media as well.

But Turner wants the Bottle Cap Challenge madness to stop. Taking a page from her Game of Thrones days, she kills the viral craze in a move that George R.R. Martin would approve of as she fakes out fans by appearing to participate in the trend. But then she just opens the bottle of wine like a normal person.

“Stop this,” she says to the camera. “Now.”

And then, in pure Turner fashion, she proceeds to chug her wine while someone (again, totally definitely her new husband) chuckles in the background. Check out the perfect takedown below:

Sophie Turner has won the internet again, and that's the tea. pic.twitter.com/x3xZ9NO58s — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) July 12, 2019

Now that is how you kill a viral trend … and that’s the tea.

