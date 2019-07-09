Colin Hanks celebrates dad Tom Hanks’ birthday with another photo of Michael Keaton

Tom Hanks is 63-years-old today, so obviously his son, Colin, celebrated the occasion by sending a heartfelt message to Michael Keaton.

“Wanna wish a Happy 63rd Birthday to my dad!!!” the younger Hanks wrote on Instagram, next to a photograph of Keaton. “He’s a good man with a great sense of humor. Love ya Pops!”

This is not the first time Hanks has insisted his father is the Oscar-nominated star of Spotlight and Birdman rather than the two-time Oscar-winning star of Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan. In 2016, Hanks posted an image of Keaton in Night Shift on Father’s Day and repeated the gag in 2018 and 2019 when he posted photos of the actor in Mr. Mom and Gung Ho, respectively. On that latter occasion, Hanks addressed his Father’s Day felicitations to the character Keaton played in Ron Howard’s 1986 car industry comedy. “Happy Fathers Day, to all the dads out there but specifically to my dad,” wrote the Life in Pieces actor. “He’s a good man and always lead by example. Like that time he rallied the guys to try and make that 15,000 cars per month quota to impress the big wigs at Assan Motors. He lead by example and gave his all. Of course, they didn’t make the quota but it was the effort that counts! Way to go Dad!”

In the real world, Keaton will celebrate his 68th birthday on Sept. 5.

