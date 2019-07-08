Wendy Williams reveals she has been diagnosed with lymphoedema

Image zoom Robin Marchant/Getty Images

On Monday morning’s episode of The Wendy Williams show, the outspoken host had some health news to share with her viewers.

Wendy Williams, who took a lengthy hiatus due to health concerns earlier this year, revealed that she has been diagnosed with lymphoedema when she talked to her audience about paparazzi shots that showed her swollen ankles.

“Lymphoedema, by the way, I’ve been diagnosed,” she told the crowd on Monday, explaining why her ankles were puffy in the images. “It’s not going to kill me, but I do have a machine — and how dare you talk about the swelling of it all.”

She reassured her fans that she was doing alright despite the new diagnosis, and even joked that the machine that helps alleviate her swelling is a huge hit at parties.

“I’ve got it under control. If [the swelling] in my feet never goes all the way down, at least I have this machine,” she explained. “I sit for 45 minutes a day. It’s the best party entertainer ever. Everybody [that] comes over wants to do it.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, lymphoedema is a chronic condition that causes swelling, usually in the arms or legs, when someone’s lymphatic system is compromised — such as when lymph nodes are damaged or removed, which can cause a blockage that creates the swelling. As of right now, there is no cure, but can be managed with early diagnosis.

The 54-year-old television personality just returned to her hosting position in March, after taking a break to focus on her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease.

In February, she announced that she was diagnosed with Graves’, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, in addition to thyroid issues of which she was previously aware.

“Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” she explained at the time, adding that it has made her eyeballs twitch.

Upon learning of her Graves’ diagnosis, she spent a month away on doctor’s orders, and the show produced original episodes with a variety of hosts serving in her absence, including Nick Cannon, Michael Rapaport, and Jerry O’Connell.

