Lea Michele shows off 'Finn' tattoo one week before anniversary of Cory Monteith's death

Lea Michele is never going to stop believing in her love for Cory Monteith.

On Tuesday, the actress shared a photo on Instagram showcasing her tattoo in tribute to her late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith. Michele has had the name “Finn” inscribed on her upper left thigh since at least 2016. The tattoo references the name of Monteith’s character on the Fox musical series. Next week will mark six years since Monteith’s untimely death from a heroin overdose in 2013.

The photo was part of a series of images Michele posted displaying her tattoos as she sported a matching black bra and underwear.

The “Finn” tattoo is one of at least two the actress has gotten in honor of Monteith. She also has a number “5” tattoo, which she revealed in April 2016, saying, “For My Quarterback…#5,” in reference to the jersey number Monteith’s character Finn wore as William McKinley High’s quarterback on Glee.

Monteith died on July 13, 2013, at the age of 31. Dating rumors swirled around he and Michele as early as the show’s 2009 debut, despite Michele being in a relationship with actor Theo Stockman. Michele and Monteith finally made their romance official in mid-2012 and were together until his passing in 2013.

Michele has been vocal about her enduring love for Monteith and his memory, from dedicating the show’s Teen Choice Award win to him in the weeks immediately following his death to her various tattoos. Michele has also recorded several original songs in Monteith’s honor on her solo albums, including “You’re Mine” and “If You Say So” from Louder and “Hey You” from Places.

The former Glee cast, including Michele, have regularly paid tribute to Monteith in the years since his death. Many cast members and creator Ryan Murphy often post photos and tributes to Monteith on social media on his birthday every May.

