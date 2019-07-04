Elle King reveals she's engaged to her boyfriend of 15 months

Image zoom

Elle King had plenty of reasons to smile on Wednesday!

In a blissful post on Instagram, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, whom she’s been dating for a little over a year.

The occasion was extra special for King, as her new fiancé also popped the question on her 30th birthday.

“Happy birthday to me! I said YES!” she wrote alongside a Boomerang video of her hand that showed off her sparkly, new bling.

The star also proudly displayed her ring on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

King has managed to keep her new romance under wraps but hasn’t shied away from sharing photos of her man, only identified as Jim, on her Instagram.

RELATED: Love Is in the Air: All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

Though the pair officially started dating in April 2018, Jim didn’t appear on the singer’s Instagram until three months later in July.

From there, the duo has packed on the PDA, with King sharing photos of them kissing, goofing around, and spending holidays by each other’s side.

In October 2018, King gave a sweet shoutout to her man shortly after the release of her second studio album, Shake the Spirit.

“Literally the happiest girl in the world. My life is full of beautiful love, incredible family and friends, and the record is finally out! I am just beaming with happiness and joy,” she wrote. “Love you babe! Thanks for supporting me on this wild ride!”

King also wrote a sweet post dedicated to Jim in honor of their one year anniversary in April.

“Proud to celebrate one year with this amazing man! I love you so much! You’ve only brought wonderful love kindness and patience into my life! I’m very lucky. Happy anniversary Powerful!” she wrote, referencing his Instagram username.

In one of the photos shared in the post, Jim appeared to show his own commitment to the singer by getting a tattoo with “Elle” written inside of a heart on his left bicep.

RELATED: Elle King Reveals She Battled Substance Abuse, Depression and PTSD After ‘Destructive Marriage’

King’s engagement comes more than two years after her marriage to Andrew Ferguson ended.

On Feb. 14, 2016, the “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer secretly wed her Scottish beau — just three weeks after they met at a bar and one week after announcing their engagement.

At the time, the pressure of the spotlight was taking a toll on the nascent rock star, the daughter of comedian Rob Schneider, 54, and model London King, 52.

“Before we even met, I had started kind of losing my mind. I was just searching for any kind of connection and realness … just f—ing begging for love,” King previously told PEOPLE of her whirlwind marriage. “We got married three weeks to the day after we met — and you don’t know a person after three weeks. I didn’t know him, and he didn’t know me. It was a crazy time.”

RELATED: Elle King Reflects on Secret Marriage: ‘We Were Two Young, Crazy People’ — ‘It Crashed & Burned’

King kept the union under wraps for a year, but the marriage began to implode. The couple had planned to do a big formal wedding after he moved to America but their wedding date (April 15, 2017) came and went. Then on April 23, 2017, Ferguson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly grabbing King by the throat and threatening to kill her, TMZ reported. (The charge was later dropped.)

A month later, on Instagram, King revealed the secret marriage while announcing their split. The brielfy reunited in January 2018.

Following their split, the three-time Grammy nominee said she self-medicated with drugs and alcohol to “numb” the pain of depression and PTSD in the fallout of her breakup before seeking professional help.

She also went on to date rock musician Josh Logan during that time, but the pair also eventually called it quits.

Despite experiencing an unsuccessful marriage, King said wasn’t deterred from tying the knot again.

“It’s not that I wouldn’t wanna get married again, I just wouldn’t wanna go through a divorce again — because that’s pretty s—y,” she told PEOPLE in October last year. “It can make you feel like a failure.”

“I still, of course, believe in love. Totally. And I think that having that kind of belief and faith is what will bring goodness into your life… I’m a romantic,” King added, mentioning at the time that she had a new beau, but preferred to keep his identity private.

“I’ve changed a lot,” she said. “I’m finding my own self-love, and I’m inviting love, outwardly in.”