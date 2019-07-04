Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union, more stars react to L.A.'s July 4 earthquake: 'Is this the big one?'

Image zoom Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic; Michael Tran/FilmMagic; Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Nothing like an earthquake to kick off those July 4th celebrations.

On Thursday morning a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Southern California, the USGS reported. Though the epicenter was over 100 miles north of Los Angeles in an area known as Searles Valley, the seismic shaking was easily felt throughout the city and even was felt as far away as Long Beach and Las Vegas.

No major damage or injuries have been reported in Los Angeles, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti, but people, including many Hollywood stars, were understandably, well, shook.

“Been living in Los Angeles all my life. That was the longest earthquake I’ve ever experienced,” When They See Us helmer Ava DuVernay tweeted. “Not jerky. Smooth and rolling. But it was loooong. It was so long I thought for the first time ever ‘Is this the big one?’ Damn. Respect Mother Nature. She’s the boss.”

Dwayne Johnson didn’t seem quite as moved by the quake, but shared his well wishes nonetheless. “We felt a lil’ movement here in the valley, but all good,” he wrote. “Prayers to those in D valley, Bakersfield, S Valley, Kern etc. Be safe, stay prepared.”

Meanwhile, in what is perhaps the day’s best tweet, L.A.’s Finest star Gabrielle Union shared (overshared?) exactly where she was when she felt the quake. “The fact that I experienced that longass earthquake while on the toilet at the gym…and immediately blamed the celery juice, is about right. Lordt,” she wrote.

See more celebrity reactions to the earthquake below.

That earthquake was not fun… — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) July 4, 2019

That was the biggest earthquake I’ve ever felt. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) July 4, 2019

Felt that #earthquake Happy 4th of July!!! — Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) July 4, 2019

This was absolutely horrible! #earthquakes I thought the ceiling was caving in. All the chandeliers were swinging. And kept hearing tons of crackling! 6.4 on this #4thofJuly2019 I’m still shaking it was a long one. #rollercoasters pic.twitter.com/MDSJzQaoAZ — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) July 4, 2019

Wow! That lasted way too long! Hope everyone is safe! #Earthquake — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) July 4, 2019

6.4 earthquake hits Southern California. God punishes us for the cancellation of Mad magazine. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) July 4, 2019

yesterday all the dogs in my neighborhood, including my dog, went nuts at the same time – and I said to my husband “there’s an earthquake comin” 🧙🏼‍♀️IM 🧙🏼‍♀️ A 🧙🏼‍♀️ FRICKIN 🧙🏼‍♀️ WITCH 🧙🏼‍♀️YA’LL 🧙🏼‍♀️ — D'Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) July 4, 2019

Related content: