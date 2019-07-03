Riverdale actress Vanessa Morgan engaged to White Sox star Michael Kopech

Image zoom Vanessa Morgan/Instagram

Riverdale type TV Show Network The CW Genre Drama

White Sox star Michael Kopech has found his forever “match,” and it’s Riverdale‘s Vanessa Morgan!

On Wednesday, Kopech, 23, who previously dated Bravolebrity Brielle Biermann, revealed he proposed to Morgan, 27, while on a romantic getaway.

Kopech shared a video on Instagram, which shows him popping the question to Morgan while standing in front of a breathtaking waterfall in Mooney Falls, Arizona.

In the clip, Morgan appears shocked as she places both hands over her mouth before kissing Kopech, who is on his knees.

After they share an embrace, a crowd of people, not captured on camera, can be heard screaming with excitement.

“So I’ll start with the obvious: I love you. I love you intensely, passionately, & also at times, recklessly,” Kopech captioned the post.

“I make decisions on the spur of the moment (i mean look at how our relationship has gone up to this point),” he added. “I’m a very non traditional type of person and I know I’ve found my match in you when it comes to that especially.”

“Our relationship probably doesn’t make sense to many people for a sh*t ton of reasons, but we’re not doing it for them. We know this is forever. Why would we wait? lol,” he continued.

Kopech then went on to praise Morgan for staying by his side “when I felt I had lost my mind.”

“You stayed by my side for these seemingly random changes of my life. You stayed when often times I didn’t deserve it. You’ve loved me for ME from day one. Completely unselfishly. You’re undeniably the spark that reignited my fire,” he added.

“You’re deserving of much more than just this moment but this one just felt particularly magical. I’m incredibly humbled by the love that you give and I only hope I can portray a fraction of the love and light that you carry with you. I’ll never have enough words to tell you how much I love you, but I promise to always show you,” he continued.

Morgan also announced the engagement, sharing a stunning photo of the moment Kopech asked for her hand.

“My forever 😭💍♥️,” Morgan wrote.

The couple have been dating for a year.

Kopech and Biermann, 22, split after two years of dating in March 2018.

Biermann’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann confirmed their breakup on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, attributing it to her daughter’s age.

Image zoom Michael Kopech/Instagram

“Brielle just turned 21 — that’s exactly what happened, I think,” she said. “She’s been out. He’s 21 as well, but he’s kind doing his whole training, and that’s nine months out of the year.” (Kopech is a top pitching prospect for the Chicago White Sox.)

“I think it was like, ‘Hey girl, all of a sudden you’re 21, and you’re actually living,’” continued Zolciak-Biermann, 39. “Because Brielle’s actually pretty boring. Does that make sense? And he’s a really great guy. And I tell Brielle — she’s moving out in a month, which is horrible — and I just want her to live. She’s pretty boring, though!”

In February, Biermann revealed she was a bit sad over the split telling HollywoodLife.com, “I was really bummed out about it at first, but I got over it easily.”

“I’m trying to find out who I want to be,” she added.

Related content: