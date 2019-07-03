All the times Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monáe’s friendship made us incredibly jealous

Image zoom Kevin Tachman/Getty Images

Celebrity superstars and internet darlings Lupita Nyong’o and Janelle Monáe made headlines this past Tuesday when a video of them dancing to “I Got The Juice” surfaced and circulated far and wide on social media.

Monáe was making a stop for her Dirty Computer tour at London’s SSE Wembley Arena and surprised the audience—and us—by announcing the arrival of her “queen” and special guest Nyong’o, right before bringing her to the stage.

Janelle just brought out Lupita at her gig and I have officially flatlined #janellemonae pic.twitter.com/wEQa7htAz5 — Brandon (@parxdiso) July 2, 2019

JANELLE MONAE AND LUPITA NYONGO REALLY GOT THE JUICE pic.twitter.com/ywUjrEl1yr — victoria (@janellsmonae) July 2, 2019

Fans of the two starlets gushed over the cute display and Nyong’o/Monáe “truthers” — that is, people who believe that the stars are secretly dating and that said relationship is part of the alleged love square between Janelle Monáe, Tessa Thompson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Brie Larson —could be seen completely losing it on Twitter.

Me scrolling through Twitter this morning to find a billion other videos of Janelle Monae and Lupita Nyong’o dancing on stage at Wembley Arena from different angles: pic.twitter.com/r9lgyiOYhl — Wei Ming Kam (@weimingkam) July 3, 2019

The whole Tessa, Lupita, Janelle, and Brie rumor/drama shit gonna implode over this — natalieisfreezing (@pillarofgarbage) July 3, 2019

EXCUSE ME JANELLE MONAE BROUGHT LUPITA NYONGO ONSTAGE TO DANCE THIS IS THE GAYEST SHIT IVE EVER SEEN !!!! pic.twitter.com/iwXFJkdAEu — grace b-p (@gracesimone) July 2, 2019

exqueese me lupita and janelle are hella boning, miss me with this 'gal pals' shit — Sarah Thankam Mathews (@smathewss) July 3, 2019

Of course, we’re just as excited to see the long-time friends hanging out and cutting up together across the globe, but we can’t help but recall all the hilarious times that their friendship made us incredibly jealous.

1. 2019’s Met Gala

This moment doubles as one of Nyong’o and Monáe’s best style moments thus far and probably the definitive moment that Nyong’o/Monáe shippers and truthers were born.

The two looked flawless the entire night. A third-party caught them dancing together, fueling rumors surrounding their alleged love square.

2. Janelle Monáe’s 2018 #FemTheFuture Brunch

This was the third year in a row Monáe hosted her #FemTheFuture brunch for the grassroots movement she started (explained in further detail below). This was also the third year in a row she and Nyong’o were photographed at said brunch together, looking fabulous as ever in fashion-forward power suits.

Other guests included the likes of Tessa Thompson, Dee Rees, Rosario Dawson, Geena Davis and more.

3. 2018’s Black Panther Premiere

If you assumed Nyong’o and Monáe wouldn’t be linking up at the red carpet of the biggest premiere of a black superhero since Blade, you would have been dead wrong. The duo could be seen posing together in their extremely royal gowns. Nyong’o starred in the blockbuster as Wakandan warrior Nakia.

4. 2018’s Glamour Women of The Year Awards



Nyong’o and Monáe posed backstage at the 2018 Glamour Women of The Year Awards, which was hosted in New York City that year. The two were absolutely adorable in their [accidentally] coordinated black and white outfits.

5. Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira’s Joint Coming to America Birthday Party in 2017

Black Panther costars and BFFs Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira joined forces back in 2017 to host a colossal, Coming to America-themed birthday party to celebrate their 34th and 39th birthdays, respectively.

And true to form, Janelle Monáe was present and later photographed with the birthday girls in her own Coming to America-inspired get-up.

6. Janelle Monáe’s 2016 #FemTheFuture Brunch

Monáe launched #FemTheFuture—a brunch that celebrates #FemTheFuture as a “grassroots movement led by progressive millennials working together to advance the awareness, inclusion, and opportunities for women and those who identify as women through music, arts, mentorship, and education—back in 2016.

The inaugural event was attended by the likes of Monáe’s Wondaland label mates—like Jidenna, Deep Cotton, and etc—and Nyong’o, who is pictured with bestie Monáe above.

7. 2016’s Paramount Pictures’ “Brad Grey Hosts A Special Event With Stars From The Studio’s Films” Party

Both Nyong’o and Monáe attended a party hosted by film studio Paramount Pictures in LA and in order to celebrate the release of a number of films produced by the studio that year. Both were also celebrating their involvement in upcoming films like Black Panther and Hidden Figures and were looking cute while doing it.

8. 2014’s Met Gala

While the 2019 Met Gala was the Monáe/Nyong’o moment was seen — ad nauseam — around the world, some earlier stans of the dynamic duo pinpoint the moment they started openly started rooting for their friendship back to the 2014 Met Gala.

Both stars met up after Nyong’o walked the Met Gala carpet in a very memorable, very green, and very flapper-esque outfit. The two were photographed winding down together later and Monáe in particular raised eyebrows by posing close to her friend and looking like she had discovered the long-rumored fountain of youth that Juan Ponce De Leòn died looking for. Nyong’o immortalized said moment on Instagram, writing “@janelleMonáe = touched by an angel”.

These moments, including their impromptu dance party in London, aren’t the first or only times we’ve been made to feel envious of their wonderful relationship. Nor will they be the last. But one thing’s for sure: we are utterly grateful and indebted to both Nyong’o and Monáe for allowing us plebians the immense honor of salivating over their globe-trotting friendship.

