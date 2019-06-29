Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner marries Joe Jonas (again) in Paris

Image zoom Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Wedding bells are ringing for the second time for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

After getting married back in May in a Las Vegas ceremony (accidentally live-streamed by Diplo), the Game of Thrones star and Jonas Brothers musician celebrated their nuptials in a second ceremony in Sarrians in southern France on Saturday, according to E! News.

While the couple paid homage to Turner’s Game of Thrones past with a “red wedding” dress code for the rehearsal dinner the night before (having guests wear all white while Turner and Jonas wore bright red), the actual ceremony on Saturday was all white elegance. After the ceremony, the party moved to Château de Tourreau for the reception.

Turner’s Game of Thrones co-star and real-life best friend Maisie Williams was in attendance as maid of honor.

Jonas and Turner recently tied the knot in Las Vegas in a surprise ceremony after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They got their marriage license that same day, which legally means they’ve been husband and wife for almost two months. But the Paris celebration was long rumored to be taking place this month, and Dr. Phil accidentally revealed in an Instagram comment that the ceremony was happening this weekend.

Maybe after the wedding festivities end, Turner and Jonas should have a conversation with all their friends about revealing private information about their relationship to the public. It just keeps happening!

