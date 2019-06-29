Big Little Lies star Zoë Kravitz marries Karl Glusman in Paris

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagi

Zoë Kravitz is tying the knot.

Guests were spotted arriving Saturday to her father Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris for the 30-year-old actress’s wedding to actor Karl Glusman.

Guests, many of whom attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner, included Kravitz’s dad and mom actress Lisa Bonet, as well as Bonet’s husband, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Reese Witherspoon were also in attendance as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her actor husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

On Friday, the couple had a rehearsal dinner that was “a tremendously joyous party,” according to Restaurant Lapérouse co-owner Grégory Lentz, who told PEOPLE exclusively that the festivities kicked into a higher gear after dinner.

“Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.,” Lentz said.

Kravitz first revealed her engagement during a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone in which she said, “Oh yeah, I’m engaged.”

“I haven’t told anyone yet — I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private,” she explained when the reporter spotted her ring.

Glusman, who met Kravitz at a bar two years ago, had intended to propose in Paris but moved the moment to the couple’s living room when work schedules scrambled his plans, according to the magazine.

“I was in sweatpants,” Kravitz said. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The Big Little Lies actress recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue, where she opened up about the night she met Glusman while not particularly looking for anything serious.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” Kravitz said. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone – not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you – and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something – then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

This is the first marriage for both actors.

Kravitz currently stars in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies, airing Sundays on HBO.

