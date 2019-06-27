Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

File this under news you probably would never have known if not for the internet: Jake Gyllenhaal is the world’s biggest Sean Paul fan.

No, really. Some people might like Sean Paul songs. Others might feel indifferent toward the artist. And as Gyllenhaal learned while doing an interview with his Spider-Man: Far From Home costar Tom Holland on BBC Radio 1, some people, including a listener calling in, think the Jamaican singer/rapper/producer is “massively overrated.” But Gyllenhaal would absolutely not let anyone sully Paul’s name in his presence.

“No… just hang up on him,” the actor says in a clip from the interview as he cuts off the caller. “Sean Paul makes every song better he’s in. Absolutely… he’s a genius. There’s not a song he’s on or a remix that he’s on that isn’t good.”

As if Gyllenhaal’s passionate defense of Paul wasn’t enough of a delight (he goes on for almost two minutes!), the interviewer then proceeds to play Paul’s “Get Busy,” and Gyllenhaal claps along and absolutely loses it. He then reveals that his favorite Paul song is Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” (featuring Paul), which Holland just can’t believe.

“Jake Gyllenhaal listens to ‘Cheap Thrills,’” Holland says in disbelief. “Just wouldn’t have pegged you for a ‘Cheap Thrills’ fan.”

But he is, and he proves it by singing along. And he’s actually pretty good! Check out the wonderful video below:

Listener Brandon: "Sean Paul is massively overrated" 😱 Jake Gyllenhaal: "No absolutely not, just hang up" 😂 Jake & @TomHolland1996 join @gregjames for a very Unpopular Opinion 👉 https://t.co/mTXoVmZqmM pic.twitter.com/5GmmUIEobt — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 27, 2019

All this resulted in the best happy ending, as Paul himself not only watched the footage but thanked Gyllenhaal in the most Sean Paul fashion:

GIVE TANX AN BLESS UP YUHSELF JAKE!!! #MADPEOPLETINGDEYSHOULDKNO https://t.co/FBqEuyecFn — Sean Paul (@duttypaul) June 27, 2019

Sometimes the internet really is a magical place.

