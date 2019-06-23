Sarah Michelle Gellar sends Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair a steamy throwback birthday kiss

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Selma Blair is celebrating her 47th birthday on Sunday and her good friend Sarah Michelle Gellar used a throwback photo on social media to send her some love.

“I may not be able to spend your birthday with you, but that won’t stop me from sending kisses 💋 💋💋 Happy Birthday @selmablair,” she captioned an image of the duo sharing that infamous kiss in 1999’s Cruel Intentions.

In the cult classic, Geller played Kathryn Merteuil, a rich private school girl who promises to look out for shy newbie Cecile (Blair). Instead, Merteuil uses her naive new friend as a pawn in an immature game of revenge. The pair swap saliva when Merteuil volunteers to teach Cecile how to French kiss. The film costarred Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

Working together sparked a longtime friendship between Blair and Gellar. Earlier this year, the ladies spoke to EW to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film and how close they’ve all been ever since.

“Selma tries to get rid of me, but I have the keys to her house, so she’s stuck with me,” Gellar said. “Sean Patrick Thomas and I, we’re also really good friends. Reese, our sons are really good friends, they went to school together until recently. And I just spoke to Ryan for the first time in a while! So, like I said, I’m proud.”

Meanwhile, Blair told her followers on Instagram that she’s spending her big day binge-watching Killing Eve. “And I am in love with #Villanelle. It’s my birthday. I’m allowed,” she captioned a photo from the show. “@jodiemcomer you really killed it 💘 thanks for the binge.”

Blair has become an active Instagram user as she continues to manage her multiple sclerosis. She went public with her diagnosis in October and has since openly discussed the various symptoms she’s been dealing with, from spasmodic dysphonia, a neurological disorder which affected her voice, to trouble walking, limited motor skills and exhaustion.

In May, Blair said that the MS flare she’s been in for several months is still wearing her down, but she’s doing her best and caring for her son Arthur, 7. On June 7, she celebrated his last day of first grade.

Related links: