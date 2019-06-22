Hugh Jackman surprises fans in Chicago by serving coffee (and autographs)

Image zoom Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman surprised fans in Chicago with some hot cups of Joe.

The actor/singer is busy traveling around the U.S. for his live performance tour of The Man. The Music. The Show. and stopped by Chicago where he found time to sell coffee (and give autographs) to excited fans.

Jackman shared several photos on his Instagram on Friday that showed him offering cups of coffee from the inside of a black truck with the logo Laughing Man, which is part of his foundation Laughing Man Coffee Company that he co-founded with David Steingard.

“Big love to CHICAGO!! Thanks so much for turning out and spreading the @laughingmancafe love!” Jackman wrote in the caption, adding, “@keurig#makeeverycupcount #allbehappy.”

Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee has a storefront in New York City, which was visited by his friend Ryan Reynolds in May 2018, who jokingly responded to their job listing for a barista.

“We put out word that @laughingmancoffee is looking for a new barista ….and, @vancityreynolds shows up? #makeeverycupcount,” Jackman wrote on Instagram.

Later, the photo appeared again in one of the Laughing Man Coffee Shop’s Instagram Stories, but this time, with a message. “Ok, he’s hired!” the coffee shop wrote, followed by three crying laughing face emojis.

Jackman co-founded Laughing Man Coffee Company in 2011 with Steingard, a former criminal prosecutor in Brooklyn.

In 2009, on a trip to Ethiopia, Jackman met a young coffee farmer named Dukale whose goal was to get his family out of poverty. Upon returning to New York, Jackman was so inspired by Dukale he wanted to provide a marketplace where farmers in developing countries could sell their products in the U.S.

All of Jackman’s profits go toward the Laughing Man Foundation, which he created to assist social entrepreneurs worldwide through educational programs and community development.

