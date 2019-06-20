Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Image zoom Rachel Luna/Getty Images; Kevin Winter/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/Getty Images; FilmMagic

There’s a new class of names getting inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced on Thursday the full list of actors, musicians, and performers who will get a Walk of Fame star in 2020. Dates have not yet been set for the official unveiling of each star (honorees have two years from their selection date to schedule their ceremony).

Now you can officially step on the names of celebrities like Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, and Milo Ventimiglia while walking down Hollywood Blvd.! What a dream. But side note: why in the name of all the Hollywood powers that be are people like Roberts and Spike Lee only just now getting a star? That seems extremely overdue.

Check out the full list of names getting their own Walk of Fame star below:

Movies

Mahershala Ali

Batman

Ruth E. Carter

Laurence Fishburne

Chris Hemsworth

Spike Lee

Julia Roberts

Octavia Spencer

Lina Wertmüller

TV

Christina Applegate

Andy Cohen

Cindy Crawford

Terry Crews

Harry Friedman

Kathie Lee Gifford

Nigel Lythgoe

Milo Ventimiglia

Burt Ward

Wendy Williams

Dr. Phil McGraw

Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)

Recording

Elvis Costello

Sir Lucian Grainge

Billy Idol

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

Alicia Keys

Andy Madadian

Mo Ostin

Bobby Rydell

Alejandro Sanz

Tanya Tucker

Muddy Waters (Posthumous)

Live theater/performance

Dave Chappelle

Billy Porter

Radio

Susan Stamberg

