Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

There’s a new class of names getting inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced on Thursday the full list of actors, musicians, and performers who will get a Walk of Fame star in 2020. Dates have not yet been set for the official unveiling of each star (honorees have two years from their selection date to schedule their ceremony).
Now you can officially step on the names of celebrities like Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, and Milo Ventimiglia while walking down Hollywood Blvd.! What a dream. But side note: why in the name of all the Hollywood powers that be are people like Roberts and Spike Lee only just now getting a star? That seems extremely overdue.
Check out the full list of names getting their own Walk of Fame star below:
Movies
- Mahershala Ali
- Batman
- Ruth E. Carter
- Laurence Fishburne
- Chris Hemsworth
- Spike Lee
- Julia Roberts
- Octavia Spencer
- Lina Wertmüller
TV
- Christina Applegate
- Andy Cohen
- Cindy Crawford
- Terry Crews
- Harry Friedman
- Kathie Lee Gifford
- Nigel Lythgoe
- Milo Ventimiglia
- Burt Ward
- Wendy Williams
- Dr. Phil McGraw
- Andy Kaufman (Posthumous)
Recording
- Elvis Costello
- Sir Lucian Grainge
- Billy Idol
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson
- Alicia Keys
- Andy Madadian
- Mo Ostin
- Bobby Rydell
- Alejandro Sanz
- Tanya Tucker
- Muddy Waters (Posthumous)
Live theater/performance
- Dave Chappelle
- Billy Porter
Radio
- Susan Stamberg
