Courteney Cox celebrates birthday with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in epic Friends reunion

Courteney Cox turned 55 on Saturday, and she had two of her closest friends by her side to help celebrate. Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow posed with the birthday girl for a special photo Cox shared to her Instagram.

“How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much,” Cox captioned the photo.

Kudrow responded, “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court.”

The trio who were co-stars on the popular series Friends from 1994 to 2004 always find time to reunite quite often, which helps fuel rumors of a reunion or possible reboot in the future. Aniston recently told Ellen DeGeneres she and her castmates—Cox, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry—are open to a reunion, though it seems it would have to happen off camera.

Series creator Marta Kauffman told the Associated Press “nope” when asked if there will ever be a Friends reunion, in response to Aniston’s comments.

“Why mess up a good thing?” she said. “We wouldn’t want a reunion to disappoint fans.”

There’s still a possibility that Cox wished for a reunion when blowing out her candles. Never say never.

