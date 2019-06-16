Celebrities honor their dads with special Father's Day photos

It’s Father’s Day and celebrities are taking to social media to pay tribute to the special men in their lives.

Lauren London, who’s celebrating her first Father’s Day without her partner Nipsey Hussle, honored the late rapper with an Instagram tribute on Sunday. The actress shared a sweet photo of herself and Hussle spending time with their 2½-year-old son Kross. “One of the reasons I fell in Love with You…. Your Fatherhood,” she captioned the photo. “Today we celebrate You. Love you Ermias”

In a lighthearted tribute, Star Wars celebrated the franchise’s most iconic father/son pair by sharing a photo of Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), with the caption: “Sith Lord and son. Happy Father’s Day.”

The photo shows Mark Hamill alongside David Prowse, who wore the Vader costume.

It’s also important to honor first-time dads like Prince Harry, who became a father on May 6 when his wife Megan Markle gave birth to their son Archie. Their official Instagram account shared a precious image of Harry holding the royal baby.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the post read.

Father’s Day isn’t only for biological fathers, as Demi Lovato made clear in a special tribute to her step-father. The singer and actress has had a challenging year, but Eddie always had her back.

“To the man that raised me as his own, gave me everything he could to have a wonderful childhood.. I love you,” she captioned a smiling photo of the pair. “You’re an incredible man with a heart of gold. I couldn’t have asked for a better father. Thank you for always being here for me and showing me how a man should be there for his family. I love you tons.”

Instead of going on tour with the Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham decided to spend time with her family over the weekend. The fashion designer and singer shared a photo of her husband David Beckham and their three children with a special note about what he means to her.

“Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses,” she captioned the photo.

Neil Patrick Harris honored his husband on Father’s Day, posting a photo of David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper. Burtka returned the love with a post of his own featuring Harris and the twins.

“Happy Father’s Day to my husband, David Burtka,” Harris wrote. “He continues to prioritize parenting in a way I never thought was possible. Selfless, creative, kind, stylish – just, everything. Our children shine in his light, and are better people, thanks to him.”

Burtka posted, “Happy Fathers Day to the best pop I know. You are caring, patient, fun and most I of all, full of LOVE. Thank you @NPH for being the best Co-parent a dad could share this wondrous life with.”

Photographer Leslie Alejandro celebrated her husband Kevin Alejandro on Father’s Day. In a black and white photo, the Lucifer star posed with their son Kaden.

“Making his dreams come true since birth,” she captioned the dedication. “The best Daddy I could’ve ever dreamed of. The best human I ever thought I could know. Your love knows no bounds, and we are forever grateful to be wrapped around tightly by it. The sun will always shine on you, my love. This is your karma. We love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”

Here are some more Father’s Day shout-outs:

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there who understand the importance of love, encouragement, patience, listening, and lollipops. pic.twitter.com/d8R3cCPYQH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 16, 2019

Miss you so much! You would be so proud of The Robert G Kardashian Esophageal Center at @ucla. I have seen how so far in such a short period of time that we have helped so many and i am grateful to all of the amazing staff and doctors! pic.twitter.com/ypTSm9GxDh — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 16, 2019

Image zoom Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Lucasfilm, Ltd.

