Joe Jonas didn't tell his parents about Las Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner

Many fans were surprised when Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner unexpectedly tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May — and so were the groom’s parents.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Hits1, Jonas revealed that his folks knew nothing about the nuptials before they happened. “They found out online,” he admitted.

“Well, in my mind, that was the legal portion of the marriage. So I was thinking, like, ‘This is not the most important day,’” Jonas said in his defense. “There’s an important day, I mean, I’ll keep private, but ahead of us. So we were, like, it’s just whoever is in town.”

Jonas’ parents heard the news while they were working at their restaurant, Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in North Carolina.

“I think, like, a couple of their staff walked up and were like, ‘Congratulations! I saw.’ And then they had to find out,” Jonas said.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

Although Turner and Jonas are planning a second ceremony this summer in France, Jonas still felt the need to make amends for leaving his parents out of the loop. “I was doing a lot of, like, apologizing and ‘Hey you guys want to come out to L.A.? I got you four spas at the Four Seasons,’” he joked.

But it doesn’t appear that Jonas regrets his guest Diplo’s impromptu live-streaming of his wedding, even if may have tipped off his parents. “There’s no beef,” Jonas said of his DJ buddy. “I love that dude.”

Watch the video above for more.

Related content: