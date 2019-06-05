Jenny Slate to give commencement speech at elementary school with one graduate

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It’s graduation season, and that means it’s celebrity commencement speech season.

Everyone from Oprah and Jennifer Garner to Pharrell Williams, Laverne Cox, and Savannah Guthrie has given 2019 commencement speeches, but now comedian and actress Jenny Slate is getting in on the game — with a very unusual gig.

Slate’s representative confirmed to EW that she will be giving the commencement speech at Cuttyhunk Elementary School, a one-room schoolhouse on Cuttyhunk island off the coast of Massachusetts. The school’s population hovers around a dozen students total, according to the Cape Cod Times. Slate will offer words of wisdom to a single student graduating from the school this June — Gwen Lynch.

The actress and former Saturday Night Live cast member is a Massachusetts native, and her parents are reportedly relocating to Martha’s Vineyard, which is very near Cuttyhunk. Slate is also attached to Ben Shattuck; the pair have been spotted together since January, and he runs multiple artistic residencies on the island.

Cuttyhunk Elementary’s graduation ceremony is set for 3 p.m. on June 17. We hope Marcel the Shell makes an appearance.

