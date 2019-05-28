See a sneak peek of the cover stars of EW's annual LGBTQ issue

There’s a first time for everything, and today Entertainment Weekly is unveiling its cover stars a little bit early.

Our annual LGBTQ issue hits stands June 7, but we’re so excited about celebrating these inspiring artists that we’re letting things slip now. Neil Patrick Harris, Ruby Rose, Janet Mock, Anderson Cooper, Wilson Cruz, and Melissa Etheridge gathered together for a top-secret shoot this spring, and they will reunite at an invite-only event (hosted by Netflix and Cadillac) at the Stonewall Inn in New York City to celebrate the issue’s release.

We’re keeping the official cover — and the fascinating interviews — under wraps for now, but check out the teaser video above for a taste of what’s in store in this year’s issue.

