Moby apologizes to Natalie Portman for 'inconsiderate' excerpt in Then It Fell Apart book

After taking time to consider “the criticisms leveled” against him, Moby is now apologizing for writing about an alleged relationship with Natalie Portman in his new book, Then It Fell Apart.

Portman denied ever having a relationship with the musician and instead characterized their interactions as “a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school.” Moby claims they did date, but, in a statement shared with his followers on Instagram Saturday, he wrote, “I accept that given the dynamic of our almost 14 year age difference I absolutely should’ve acted more responsibly and respectfully when Natalie and I first met almost 20 years ago.”

Moby called the criticisms “very valid” and his handling of the situation with the excerpt “truly inconsiderate.”

“I also fully recognize that it was truly inconsiderate of me to not let her know about her inclusion in the book beforehand, and equally inconsiderate for me to not fully respect her reaction,” he wrote. “I have a lot of admiration for Natalie, for her intelligence, creativity, and animal rights activism, and I hate that I might have caused her and her family distress.”

In the book, Moby includes photos of him with Portman and describes a moment where he kissed her after he performed at a Donatella Versace party in New York City.

To Harper’s Bazaar UK, Portman said of this story in Then It Fell Apart, “He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

“I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated,” she added. “When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends’. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

“I tried to treat everyone I included in Then It Fell Apart with dignity and respect, but nonetheless it was truly inconsiderate for me to not let them know before the book was released,” Moby wrote in his statement. “So for that I apologize, to Natalie, as well as the other people I wrote about in Then It Fell Apart without telling them beforehand.”

As for the relationship itself, Moby, on Wednesday, published an Instagram post in which he stated, “…we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement. The story as laid out in my book Then It Fell Apart is accurate, with lots of corroborating photo evidence… I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history.”

