Kanye West 'opens up to David Letterman like you’ve never seen him' in My Next Guest preview

Perhaps the most predictable thing about Kanye West is how unpredictable he is, but the second-most predictable thing about him is how warm and emotional he becomes when discussing his late mother. (Nothing wrong, in this case, with being predictable.) Kim Kardashian West tweeted a preview of West’s upcoming appearance on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in which the host broaches the topic, and West immediately opens up.

“This would have been the funnest time of her life, to have those kids running around that house,” West says as his wife watches from the audience. (West’s mother Donda died at age 58 in 2007.) He goes on to tell a heartwarming story involving, of course, a bear.

“I remember my mother bought me a bear that was multicolored, and I was very into [Japanese contemporary artist] Takashi Murakami at that time on that third album, Graduation,” West recalls. “She said it kind of, you know, feels like Takashi Murakami. And then I was sort of like, ‘I don’t want that, that ain’t no Takashi Murakami bear, and stuff like that.

“And then she passed…a few weeks after,” he continues, “and I did everything I could to find that bear and place that bear on top of all the Takashi Murakami stuff I had in the house.”

Season 2 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction premieres on Netflix May 31.

