Watch Hamilton stars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos get engaged at a castle

Hamilton fans everywhere who stan real-life couple and Broadway musical costars Jasmine Cephas Jones and Anthony Ramos have been chomping at the bit to learn of the dreamy, romantic details since the couple announced their engagement via Instagram on January 4. The wait is finally over, as Ramos shared on YouTube Thursday a video of the dreamy occasion at a British castle.

Before popping the question, the couple spent a few days getting the “full English experience” with Jones’s mother, Kim Lesley, and extended family. In the days leading up to the big moment, Ramos secretly vlogged about the anxiety and anticipation, accompanied by Lesley’s excited whispers and beaming smiles.

Relieved and overjoyed by the event, Lesley recalls crying with Ramos as he asked for her blessing to propose before a gig in New York City and the weeks of planning that went into it starting nine months earlier in March 2018. Lesley’s one condition was to make it happen in front of her own mother, Jones’ grandmother in the UK, and thus the plan was hatched to create the perfect moment.

While the family was strolling the green castle grounds in the British countryside, Ramos blindsided the whole group when got down on one knee. Jones’ reaction was priceless: when she realized what was going on, she squealed “what?!” and “oh my god!” as she froze in shock, open-mouthed and holding her face in her hands.

“I love you so much,” began Ramos through tears. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. You’re the angel of my life. Will you marry me?”

To everyone’s delight, Jones immediately said yes with a beaming smile and the impressive emerald cut engagement ring fit perfectly. The crowd, which included cameos from British Tony Award-winner Cynthia Arevo, Ramos’ older brother Mario and Jones’ grandmother (as promised), erupted with excited cheers and congratulations.

Until now, all we really knew about the proposal was that it happened while visiting Jones’ family in, as Hamilton refers to it, “a tiny island across the sea” and that Ramos popped the question on Christmas Eve at Arundel Castle in West Sussex, England–a literal fairy tale moment.

Cephas Jones and Ramos — also known as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton from the original Broadway production of Hamilton — coined the term “Hamilcouple.” Though their characters never crossed paths as lovers on stage, the actors struck up a behind-the-scenes romance as Hamilton’s hit run began in 2015 that has since stood the test of the show’s explosive fame.

“Wishing them obviously the best, most luck in the world,” said Jones’ cousin in a sidebar following the proposal. “But they don’t need it really because they’re so perfect for each other. We’ve been waiting for it for years, haven’t we? It was a given.”

