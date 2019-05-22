Natalie Portman calls Moby 'creepy' for saying they dated, but he stands by his romance claim

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage;Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Natalie Portman is denying she ever dated Moby, instead calling him “a much older man being creepy,” in response to a declaration from the latter in his memoir Then It Fell Apart.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, the Black Swan star recalled her time with the singer/songwriter differently. Aside from denying there was ever a romantic relationship between the two, she says she was still a teenager when they first met.

“I was surprised to hear that he characterized the very short time that I knew him as dating because my recollection is a much older man being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school,” Portman told the glossy.

“He said I was 20; I definitely wasn’t. I was a teenager. I had just turned 18. There was no fact checking from him or his publisher – it almost feels deliberate. That he used this story to sell his book was very disturbing to me. It wasn’t the case. There are many factual errors and inventions. I would have liked him or his publisher to reach out to fact check.”

In his book, Moby recalls kissing Portman during a night out where he performed at a late-night party for Donatella Versace in New York City. The Oscar-winning actress called herself a fan and said they only had a friendship, albeit one that felt “inappropriate.”

“I was a fan and went to one of his shows when I had just graduated,” she said. “When we met after the show, he said, ‘let’s be friends’. He was on tour and I was working, shooting a film, so we only hung out a handful of times before I realized that this was an older man who was interested in me in a way that felt inappropriate.”

Moby took to Instagram on Wednesday to defend his recollection of events, saying he understands why she would “regret” dating him but that their short time together did happen.

“I recently read a gossip piece wherein Natalie Portman said that we’d never dated,” he wrote on the social media app. “This confused me, as we did, in fact, date. And after briefly dating in 1999 we remained friends for years. I like Natalie, and I respect her intelligence and activism. But, to be honest, I can’t figure out why she would actively misrepresent the truth about our(albeit brief)involvement.

He added, “I completely respect Natalie’s possible regret in dating me(to be fair, I would probably regret dating me, too), but it doesn’t alter the actual facts of our brief romantic history.”

Related content: