Johnny Depp claims he 'was the victim' of abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is accusing his ex-wife Amber Heard of abusing him in his first declaration as part of his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald actor, 55, submitted a statement giving his first-person account of his relationship with the Aquaman actress, 33, on Monday, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

“I have denied Ms. Heard’s allegations vehemently since she first made them in May 2016 when she walked into court to obtain a temporary restraining order with painted-on bruises that witnesses and surveillance footage show she did not possess each day of the preceding week,” Depp began. “I will continue to deny them for the rest of my life.”

“I never abused Ms. Heard or any other woman,” he added.

While Depp denied abusing Heard, he claimed in his declaration that he had been the victim of abuse conducted by Heard.

“She was the perpetrator, and I was the victim,” he alleged. “While mixing prescription amphetamines and non-prescription drugs with alcohol, Ms. Heard committed innumerable acts of domestic violence against me, often in the presence of a third-party witness, which in some instances caused me serious bodily harm.”

Heard’s lawyer Eric George denied the allegations against the actress, saying in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “The evidence in this case is clear: Johnny Depp repeatedly beat Amber Heard.”

“The increasingly desperate attempts by Mr. Depp and his enablers to revive his career by initiating baseless litigation against so many people once close to him — his former lawyers, former managers, and his former spouse — are not fooling anyone.”

George continued, “In light of the important work done by the #TimesUp movement highlighting the tactics abusers use to continue to traumatize survivors, neither the creative community nor the public will be gaslit by Mr. Depp’s baseless blame-the-victim conspiracy theories.”

In his declaration, Depp claimed Heard “hit, punched, and kicked me,” adding, “She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls, and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.”

In one instance, Depp alleged he had asked Heard to sign a post-nuptial agreement after the two had tied the knot in 2015.

“She went berserk and began throwing bottles at me,” Depp claimed. “The first bottle sailed past my head and missed, but then she threw a large glass vodka bottle.”

The actor said the bottle hit the countertop where he had his hand and caused his finger to shatter, ultimately severing his fingertip.

“I had to have 3 surgeries to reconstruct my finger and contracted MRSA three time,” he claimed. “I feared that I would lose my finger, my arm and my life.”

In 2016, Depp said he sought a divorce from Heard after an incident in which he found feces in his bed.

“After I removed myself from Ms. Heard’s presence in the penthouse on April 21, 2016, the following morning Ms. Heard or one of her friends defecated in my bed as some sort of sick prank before they left for Coachella together,” he wrote.

He claimed Heard admitted to their estate manager “that the feces was ‘just a harmless prank.’”

In a response to Heard’s attorney, Depp’s lawyer said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, “Here’s a scorecard on the “baseless litigation” we have brought against those who have financially or violently abused Johnny Depp: his former business managers TMG settled favorably for Mr. Depp after we exposed them as the target of multiple federal criminal investigations and their office was raided by the FBI in June 2017.”

“His former law firm Bloom Hergott just announced the ‘retirement’ of Bloom AND Hergott and a restructuring of the firm to evade liability less than 4 months before trial in a case where the primary issue has already been won in court. And Ms. Heard, the self-appointed leader of the #metoo movement despite a prior arrest and incarceration for violent domestic abuse, now faces a growing mountain of evidence including new female victims coming forward, a fraudulent letter to Homeland Security, scheming in writing with her lawyer to suborn witness perjury, and her infamous hoax getting obliterated by 24 sworn eyewitnesses, 2 police officers, 87 video surveillance tapes, audio tape, and her own sworn confessions of violence.”

“In contrast, Amber Heard’s lawyer says ‘the evidence in this case is clear,’ and then presents none,” the statement concluded.

Heard and Depp married in 2015. In May 2016, she filed for a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016 for $7 million, which she donated to charity. Both actors signed NDAs barring them from discussing their relationship publicly.

Depp sued her for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described being an alleged victim of domestic violence. While she never mentioned Depp by name, the actor’s lawsuit called her allegations against him a “hoax.”

