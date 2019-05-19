Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are getting married!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are tying the knot!

The couple is officially engaged after two years of dating, the actress’s publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed to EW on Sunday, adding that no date has been set for the wedding. The AP was first to report.

Johansson, 34, and the Saturday Night Live star, 36, made their first public debut as a couple in November 2017 and appeared together on the sketch comedy show the following month. Since then, they have met each other’s families and spent time with the actress’s 4-year-old daughter Rose (from her marriage to Romain Dauriac) at Disneyland in California in March.

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The duo also walked the red carpet together at the premiere of her new film Avengers: Endgame, in which she reprised her role of Black Widow.

The news comes after a source told PEOPLE last month, “There is marriage talk with Colin.”

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” the insider added. “Scarlett is very happy.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac. This is Jost’s first engagement.