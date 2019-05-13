Felicity Huffman could get fours months in prison after formally pleading guilty in college admissions case

Felicity Huffman has officially pleaded guilty to her role in the college admissions scandal.

The actress appeared in Boston federal court on Monday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, according to CNN, paying $15,000 to William Rick Singer’s fake charity in order to set up a cheating scheme when her daughter took the SATs.

After formally entering her plea for the felony charge, prosecutors recommended a sentence of four months prison time for Huffman, as well as a $20,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release.

Last month, Huffman released a formal statement apologizing for her actions and announcing her intentions to plead guilty, one of 13 parents involved in the alleged scam to do so; other parents, including Fuller House actress Lori Loughlin, submitted not guilty pleas.

“I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney’s office,” the Desperate Housewives and American Crime actress said in that statement. “I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept consequences that stem from those actions.”

According to court documents, Huffman paid Singer’s Key Worldwide Foundation (KWF) $15,000. The organization hired individuals to take tests on behalf of students with falsified medical forms claiming they required extra time on standardized tests like the ACT and SAT. Huffman also previously agreed to cooperate with the IRS to pay back taxes improperly deducted due to KWF’s false status as a nonprofit.

“I am ashamed of the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community,” Huffman previously said in her statement. “I want to apologize to them and, especially, I want to apologize to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly.”

Huffman’s representatives did not immediately respond to EW’s request for further comment.

