Sarah Jessica Parker, William Shatner, more celebrities react to Doris Day's death

Goldie Hawn, Tony Bennett, more pay tribute to the late Hollywood actress
Celebrities have come together to honor the life and legacy of iconic performer Doris Day, who died Monday at age 97.
In the wake of Day’s death after contracting a serious case of pneumonia, stars from the film, television, music, and fashion worlds paid tribute to the Oscar-nominated Pillow Talk actress, including Sarah Jessica Parker, William Shatner, Tony Bennett, and more.
“A Cincinnati girl just like me,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “How many letters I drafted to you and didn’t send. I could never get it right but they all said the same thing: I love you. Millions did and do.”
Fellow actress Goldie Hawn said “Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her” in an emotional Twitter message. “She [brightened] our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully.”
Singer Melissa Etheridge also tweeted praise of Day — who, after making 39 feature films, retired from acting in 1973 following the conclusion of her television series The Doris Day Show — noting “what a huge influence” the actress was on her early career, giving her “hope [that] a woman could be strong, funny, and successful.”
Gloria Gaynor also remembered Day for her charitable endeavors, as the actress was also a fervent activist for animals, and even founded the Doris Day Animal League in 1987.
“Doris Day was great actress & a lovely, gracious lady. My condolences to all who loved her,” Gaynor tweeted. “My prayers are with her family & loved ones. She was a dedicated protector of animal rights & animal welfare on top of her wonderful voice and amazing on-screen talent. She will be missed.”
