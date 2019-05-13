Sarah Jessica Parker, William Shatner, more celebrities react to Doris Day's death

Celebrities have come together to honor the life and legacy of iconic performer Doris Day, who died Monday at age 97.

In the wake of Day’s death after contracting a serious case of pneumonia, stars from the film, television, music, and fashion worlds paid tribute to the Oscar-nominated Pillow Talk actress, including Sarah Jessica Parker, William Shatner, Tony Bennett, and more.

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images; Everett Collection; Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“A Cincinnati girl just like me,” Parker wrote on Instagram. “How many letters I drafted to you and didn’t send. I could never get it right but they all said the same thing: I love you. Millions did and do.”

The great Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her. She brighten our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully. ❤️ — Goldie Hawn (@goldiehawn) May 13, 2019

Fellow actress Goldie Hawn said “Doris Day left us and took a piece of the sun with her” in an emotional Twitter message. “She [brightened] our lives and lived out her life with dignity. May she rest peacefully.”

Really difficult to state just what a huge influence this woman was on me during my early years. She gave me hope a woman could be strong, funny, and successful. #DorisDay. #QueSeraSera Hollywood icon Doris Day dead at 97 – Page Six https://t.co/DRqPCKDeaR — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2019

Singer Melissa Etheridge also tweeted praise of Day — who, after making 39 feature films, retired from acting in 1973 following the conclusion of her television series The Doris Day Show — noting “what a huge influence” the actress was on her early career, giving her “hope [that] a woman could be strong, funny, and successful.”

Doris Day was great actress & a lovely, gracious lady. My condolences to all who loved her. My prayers are with her family & loved ones. She was a dedicated protector of animal rights & animal welfare on top of her wonderful voice and amazing on screen talent. She will be missed. — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 13, 2019

Gloria Gaynor also remembered Day for her charitable endeavors, as the actress was also a fervent activist for animals, and even founded the Doris Day Animal League in 1987.

“Doris Day was great actress & a lovely, gracious lady. My condolences to all who loved her,” Gaynor tweeted. “My prayers are with her family & loved ones. She was a dedicated protector of animal rights & animal welfare on top of her wonderful voice and amazing on-screen talent. She will be missed.”

Read on for more celebrity reactions to Day’s death.

Today, we remember Doris Day, who brought us so much joy with her humor, extraordinary talent and kind heart. Farewell to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/8szI4Fbji3 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) May 13, 2019

Susan and I are saddened to hear of Doris Day’s passing. She was a wonderful friend to us and a lovely and very talented lady. We will miss her beautiful smile and it was such a thrill to appear on The Doris Day Show back in 1970https://t.co/wNr1F54dB1 — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) May 13, 2019

This morning I was saddened to learn that Doris Day who starred in a film I had written "The Thrill Of It All" had passed away at 97. Just a week ago, I contacted her and welcomed her to the 97 Year Actor's Club. — carl reiner (@carlreiner) May 13, 2019

#DorisDay has died at the age of 97. 💔 She was one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/mcOGcZI7vr — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) May 13, 2019

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

“I like joy; I want to be joyous; I want to have fun on the set; I want to wear beautiful clothes and look pretty. I want to smile, and I want to make people laugh. And that's all I want. I like it. I like being happy. I want to make others happy”

RIP Doris Day. pic.twitter.com/MnHW4sjuzF — Nina Garcia (@ninagarcia) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

RIP Doris Day, 97.

Fabulous life, fabulous star, fabulous woman. pic.twitter.com/qWIiTUJLwv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2019

Goodbye Doris Day, there was only one of you! I have always loved your voice and the beautiful songs you made eternal. RIP. Hollywood actress and singer, dies aged 97 https://t.co/91iCHCO6Y2 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 13, 2019

RIP to the one, the only Doris Day. pic.twitter.com/01rV9D7bq9 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 13, 2019

The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do… Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/brkli7fKYE — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 13, 2019

Doris Day is 🐵🐱🐶🐺🐎🐈🦁🐯🐅🐮🐆🐎🦄🦌🦌🐃🐄🐽🐏🐑🐐🐪🐁🐀🐀🦏🦛🐭🐁🐁🐀🐰🐿💔💔💔💔❤ — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) May 13, 2019

Dear Doris Day,

You made music more beautiful. When you sang, I could almost see it magic and felt I could touch your voice of silk.

You made movies more delightful and in equal parts… https://t.co/eSAahgssbm — Adam Shankman (@adammshankman) May 13, 2019

Rest In Peace Doris Day

"Que sera, sera.

Whatever will be, will be;

The future's not ours to see.

Que sera, sera,

What will be, will be." pic.twitter.com/sfRnMH9OJX — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) May 13, 2019

RIP Doris Day pic.twitter.com/zPHtr9h4Yk — Cole Escola (@ColeEscola) May 13, 2019

RIP DORIS DAY ✨🦋 A Lady, an icon an inspiring life. Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jDcZKqOzve — Mrs. Kasha Davis (@KashaDavis) May 13, 2019

