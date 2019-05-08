Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal son's name after sharing first photos

Say hello to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new royal baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

On Wednesday, two days after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, the couple posed for family photos at St. George’s Hall in Windsor Castle (where they had their royal wedding reception last year), with their newborn son.

Asked what it’s like being a new mother, Meghan said, “It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

She also said the Archie “has the sweetest temperament. He’s really calm.” (Harry joked, “I don’t know where he gets that from!”)

“He’s just been a dream,” Meghan added. “It’s been a special couple of days.”

Later on Wednesday, the couple announced their son’s name on their official Instagram page, alongside a photo of the new parents with the baby’s great grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh as well as Archie’s grandmother and the duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland. The Royal Family account also shared the photo and name.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh were introduced to the newborn son of The Duke & Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle. Ms Doria Ragland was also present. The Duke & Duchess of Sussex are delighted to announce that they have named their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. pic.twitter.com/PaHVhPlUl5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 8, 2019

The royal couple opted out of the tradition of posing for photographers and TV crews on the hospital steps outside the Lindo Wing (the private maternity unit of St. Mary’s Hospital in London) with their new baby. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, followed the custom after the birth of all three of their children.

While William and Kate’s children all hold the title of HRH and are styled as Prince and Princess — thanks to a rule-change by Queen Elizabeth II in December of 2012 — Prince Harry and Markle have chosen not to give their son a title. He will be known simply as Master Archie.

The baby is now seventh in line for the British throne after Prince Charles, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry.

