It's a boy! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome first child

The Royal Family has a new member!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (and former Suits actress), welcomed the arrival of their son in the early hours of the morning on Monday at 5:26 a.m. GMT. The joyous announcement came via a message posted on the couple’s Instagram account.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” read the Instagram post. “The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed earlier Monday that the Duchess of Sussex went into labor in the early hours of that morning. Prior to the arrival of their first child, the royal couple shared their plans to keep the birth private for a short period of time, so as to enjoy a moment of celebration to themselves before making a public announcement. It’s expected that Harry and Meghan will not pose for photographers and TV crews on the hospital steps with their newborn, as is tradition. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, previously posed for photographers outside the Lindo Wing, the private maternity unit of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, after the births of their three children.

Prince Harry confirmed that the family would present the newborn to the world in a “couple of days” speaking to press after the birth. “It was amazing, absolutely incredible,” he said in an on-camera interview. “As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife… I’m just over the moon.” The prince added the couple is still thinking of names. “That’s the next bit,” he said. “We’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so everyone can see the baby.”

BREAKING: “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.” Prince Harry speaks after birth of royal baby boy pic.twitter.com/kKaUvTp8vv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 6, 2019

The new royal baby — whose name has not yet been announced — is now seventh in line for the British throne after Prince Charles, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry.

While William and Kate’s children all hold the title of HRH and are styled as Prince and Princess — thanks to a rule-change by Queen Elizabeth II in December of 2012 — as of yet, that ruling does not apply to Harry’s and Meghan’s children. Experts believe the new baby could be styled as Earl of Dumbarton (one of Prince Harry’s titles).

The Royal Family Twitter account also shared a celebratory message, supplying details that the baby was born at 5:26 a.m. GMT and linking to an announcement on the official Royal website. There the statement added that The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer “have been informed and are delighted with the news.” It also shared that the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage and is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.”

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs.

The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz and The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth.

Read the full announcement here: https://t.co/RCUFjQG8pe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Related content: