Meghan Markle is in labor with royal baby

UPDATE: It’s a boy! Get more details on the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child here.

EARLIER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first child will be arriving very soon.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday that the Duchess of Sussex went into labor in the early hours of that morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced in October that they were expecting their first child, following their wedding in May 2018. The couple previously announced that they are keeping plans around the birth of their child private, so as to enjoy a moment of celebration to themselves before “sharing the exciting news with everyone.” That departure from tradition means we shouldn’t expect to see Harry and Meghan posing on the steps of a hospital, as Harry’s brother, Prince William, did with wife Kate for each of their three children.

But, per PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry will take part in a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle within a few days after welcoming their first child. So we won’t have to wait long to see the new royal arrival.

Harry and Meghan’s child will be seventh in line for the British throne, after Prince Charles, William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Harry.

