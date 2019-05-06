Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez marries actor Joe LoCicero

Image zoom MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez has found her someone great!

The Jane the Virgin actress tied the knot over the weekend, marrying fiancé Joe LoCicero on Saturday. Rodriguez posted video footage from the wedding on her Instagram account with a caption that read: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️.”

Rodriguez and LoCicero were brought together by The CW show when they met on set in 2016. He played a stripper on Jane the Virgin and apparently his moves caught Rodriguez’s eye as they started dating soon after. After a month or so of engagement rumors, the couple announced their engagement in August 2018. “I am [engaged]!” Rodriguez told PEOPLE at the time. “He’s the best. He’s the f—ing best. We’ve been engaged for like a month — I’ve kept it a secret for a while.”

From the looks of the clip, the happy occasion included plenty of dancing and two dresses for Rodriguez. Plus, her on-screen baby daddy, Justin Baldoni, sang as the bride walked down the aisle.

