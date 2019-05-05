Louis C.K. bans phones, sharing content without 'consent' at upcoming comedy shows

Image zoom Brian de Rivera Simon/WireImage

Louis C.K. really doesn’t want you sharing any of his material without his “consent.”

The stand-up comedian, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women in the New York Times in 2017 (allegations which he later admitted were true), has a strict new policy for his stand-up shows — no phones and no sharing material from his set in any way, shape or form without his express consent.

The Acme Comedy Club in Minneapolis, which recently announced new show dates featuring Louis C.K., outlines the new policy on their website. The site says the show will be “a phone-free experience.” It continues, “Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras or recording devices will NOT be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones and smartwatches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.”

In addition to this crack-down on phone usage, the club, and Louis C.K. by extension are forbidding audience members from sharing content from his set in any way. “Louis C.K owns all rights in the content and materials, including any jokes and sketches (the “Materials”), delivered during his performance,” the website reads. “The Materials may not be copied, translated, transmitted, displayed, distributed, or reproduced verbatim (the “Use”), in whole or in part, in any form, media, or technology now known or later developed, without the express prior written consent of Louis CK.”

The website also notes that any use of the material without Louis C.K.’s consent will be “subject to all available legal remedies.”

This news drew a swift backlash from online parties with many pointing out the irony of the comedian’s use of the word “consent” given his own sexual misconduct. Top Chef’s Padma Lashki, wrote, “Oh! So now Louis C.K. cares about consent.”

Oh! So now Louis CK cares about consent👌🏾 https://t.co/hoIqDZZO0e — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 5, 2019

Many have viewed the move as an attempt from the comedian to prevent a further backlash to his material. In December, he attempted to stage a comeback at New York City comedy clubs, and the leaked audio from that set painted the comedian in an unflattering light, given that he mocked Parkland survivors and the use of gender-neutral pronouns.

Other comedians have pointed to the need to strictly copyright material to keep it fresh for shows, stand-up specials, and albums. Though they are quick to say they are in no way supporting the comedian’s attempted comeback. Conan writer and stand-up comedian Laurie Kilmartin expressed this sentiment on Twitter, writing, “Louis is a piece of s–t and the comedy business still sucks, but co-sign on this copyright stuff.”

Louis is a piece of shit and the comedy business still sucks but co-sign on this copyright stuff. https://t.co/lxpSJ6bD20 — Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) May 5, 2019

Louis C.K.’s legal representative did not immediately respond to request for further comment.

Related content: