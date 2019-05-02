Surprise! Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner get married in Las Vegas after Billboard Awards

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas just tied the knot in a surprise ceremony.

Hours after appearing together at the Billboard Music Awards, where the singer and his brothers performed, the couple appears to have gone to a local chapel where an Elvis impersonator officiated the services. ET confirmed the nuptials with a copy of the couple’s marriage license reportedly obtained earlier today.

Diplo was the first to break the news, sharing clips of Turner, wearing silk white pants, a matching top with a veil and bouquet, along with Jonas and his two brothers entering the chapel. He captioned the video, “Gonna hit up this wedding real quick.”

The DJ’s Instagram story continued to show videos of the couple together at the aisle, along with singer Khalid, who was also at the Billboard Music Awards, and other friends. Country stars Dan + Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song “Speechless.” Turner and Jonas appeared to exchange Ring Pop wedding bands.

At the award show, Turner supported Joe and his brothers — Nick and Kevin — from the audience as they performed their hit single “Sucker” to mark their first awards show performance as a band in a decade. Turner was seen dancing and singing along in the audience with Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra and Kevin’s wife Danielle by her side.

The duo dated for about a year before they announced their engagement with corresponding Instagram posts in the fall of 2017, each sharing an image showing off Turner’s stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

“I said yes,” the Game of Thrones star captioned the photo, while the singer wrote, “She said yes.”

Rumors that Turner and Jonas were in a relationship began to swirl when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards Kings of Leon concert at the Oude Luxor Theater in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2016, according to PEOPLE, which confirmed they were officially a couple in December 2016.

See photos from the ceremony below:

