Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting third child

The Reynolds household is about to get even livelier.

Blake Lively revealed she was pregnant with her third child when she stepped out at the New York City premiere of Pokémon: Detective Pikachu on Thursday wearing a yellow dress which hugged her baby bump.

Lively, 31, also posed alongside husband and Pikachu star Ryan Reynolds.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The couple – who wed in 2012 – are already parents to 4-year-old daughter James and 2-year-old Inez.

Reynolds, 42, and Lively have built a cozy life outside of Hollywood for their adorable brood, making their home base in Bedford, New York. Their focus is on family.

Image zoom Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Reynolds recently told PEOPLE he and Lively won’t work at the same time in order to keep their family together.

“Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that works really well for us,” Reynolds said.

THIS is how you make a statement. #BlakeLively shows up to support #RyanReynolds at #DetectivePikachu premiere with a little announcement of her own… pic.twitter.com/de74Ftcg3E — Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) May 2, 2019

He continued, “The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we’re home.”

And while there are several perks to the family traveling together, Reynolds admitted there is one downside.

“Usually when I’m on an airplane with my kids, at some point I get up and ask the flight attendants if I can leave the aircraft,” he joked. “99 percent of the time they say, ‘No, please stay seated!’ So I just sit back down and long for the sweet release of death.”

In December 2016, Reynolds gushed of he and Lively’s life together: “It’s like an actually cohesive, working, functioning family.”

He added to Entertainment Tonight, “It’s amazing to see my older daughter taking care of my younger one. The Lion King was right! The circle of life, it exists.”

Though Reynolds is currently outnumbered, that doesn’t mean he’s hoping for a boy this time around. He told PEOPLE in 2016: “Having a daughter was a dream come true for me. If I could have nine daughters, I would be thrilled. Really, like I genuinely would be.”

In general, Reynolds has truly taken to fatherhood. “It’s the best thing. It’s the best thing that could ever happen to you,” the Deadpool star told eTalk last year.

Let’s hope delivery is just as exciting this time around: In April, Lively admitted that she gave birth to her daughter while Reynolds played “Let’s Get It On” in the background of her hospital room.