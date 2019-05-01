See the nude photo Channing Tatum posted after losing a game to girlfriend Jessie J

Image zoom Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Channing Tatum is stripping down after losing a friendly game of Jenga — to none other than girlfriend Jessie J!

The 39-year-old actor shared a steamy photo of himself in the shower on Instagram Wednesday in which he bared all.

“I lost a game of Jenga to Jessica Cornish,” Tatum wrote in the caption, using Jessie J’s real name. “The loser (me) had to post a picture the other person (Jessica Cornish) picked…”

He added, “Smh and fml… I’m never playing Jenga with her ever again… 🚿 + 🐰 📸 : @jessiej.”

The Magic Mike XXL star also shared photos of himself with the “Bang Bang” singer, 31, on his Instagram Story, sharing a sense of humor at the photo as he wrote, “Us watching the likes go up on my last post.”

Jessie J isn’t shy about sharing steamy photos of herself. In March she shared a naked shower photo that also featured her hairstylist Eduardo Ponce sitting nearby on a toilet.

“The picture @eduardoponcehair posted for my birthday 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣,” she wrote in the caption. “This picture says everything about our friendship my secret lover. 👵🏻👴🏻.”

On Friday, the singer sang Tatum a sweet birthday message in an Instagram Story video she shared in which she cheekily zoomed in on illustrations of women with speech bubbles saying “I want you” and “I miss you.”

As she showed off the illustrations, she could be heard off-camera singing, “It’s your birthday, do, do what you want” to the tune of her song, “It’s My Party.”

While she sang, a voice that appeared to be Tatum’s could be heard chuckling in the background.

The two have been fairly open about their relationship over the last few months since a source confirmed to PEOPLE they were dating in October 2018.

For Jessie’s 31st birthday in March, Tatum shared a black-and-white photograph of the singer on his Instagram account in another display of public affection.

“Wishing you the happiest day filled with all the love and all the light,” he wrote. “You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives. So thank you for just being you.”

Tatum added, “You are so very special. Happy birthday Baby.”

In March, the two were photographed together for the first time since news of their relationship was made public. The couple held hands together while taking a stroll in London.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE it was “their first trip together to England as a couple. They seem pretty serious.”

The source also added the two spend time together with Tatum’s 5-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan, 38.

Dewan has also moved on. PEOPLE confirmed in October that she and Broadway star Steve Kazee had been “dating for months.”

